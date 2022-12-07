Russians deported “more than 100” Luhansk children to Chechnya for “patriotic education” – Luhansk Oblast Head

Russians keep abducting children from Luhansk Oblast to Chechnya for “patriotic education,” there have already been more than a hundred such cases of deportation of teenagers to the territory of the Russian Federation, Luhansk Oblast Administration Head Serhii Haidai said on the national telethon.

In mid-November, Chechnya Head Ramzan Kadyrov bragged that some 200 “difficult teenagers” were “taken out” to Chechnya as part of the “Teens of Russia” federal program from various “Russian regions” with occupied Luhansk and Donetsk claimed to be among those.

“Kadyrov was very proud there that he had a younger generation of Ukrainians whom he will personally prepare and we understand for what,” Haidai said reminding that “Around 2020-2021, our SBU units were neutralizing saboteur groups that had young guys aged 21-22, and it was the war’s 7th year, let’s count: those teens were 14 in 2014, and they were so zombified that they at 21 went to kill their fellow countrymen. Let’s guess what that Kadyrov is going to do to our teens – and there are more than 100 of those who were taken out to Chechnya.”

Previously, Ukraine’s Center of National Resistance reported that the Russian occupation authorities in occupied Luhansk Oblast claimed that some 15,000 children between the ages of 2 and 17 had undergone “in-depth medical examinations” and doctors imported from Russia noted in the examination documents that 70% of these children “need special medical care.” Such a conclusion is Russia’s cover for the deportation of children to Russian territory, according to the Center.

