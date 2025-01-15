“Ukraine might cease to exist in 2025”: Russian core war aims remain unchanged

Russian leadership continues to demand full control over Ukraine and rejection of its sovereignty as prerequisites for any peace negotiations, according to newly published statements from top Kremlin officials.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Russia insists that Ukraine must cede control of the four oblasts it illegally annexed: Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson (the last two partially). It also demands Ukraine officially renounce its aspirations to join NATO and agree to a permanent ban on entering any military alliances with Western powers. One more desire is to change Ukraine’s government structure, potentially replacing it with a pro-Russian regime.

In an interview with Komsomolskaya Pravda on 14 January, Russian Presidential Aide Nikolai Patrushev firmly rejected any possibility of territorial concessions, citing the September 2022 illegal referendums in occupied regions as legitimizing Russia’s claims.

He emphasized that these regions became part of Russia “following citizens’ expression of will in accordance with international law.”

However, the UN and Western nations have labeled these referendums as “sham” votes, arguing that they do not reflect a genuine expression of popular will and are illegal under international law.

“It’s important that the world recognizes the incorporation of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DNR), Luhansk People’s Republic (LNR), Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts, Republic of Crimea, and Sevastopol into the Russian Federation, which are integral parts of our country according to the Constitution,” Patrushev said.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reports that Russia’s core demands remain unchanged since the invasion’s start: “demilitarization” and “denazification” of Ukraine, removal of its current government, and prevention of NATO membership.

These goals were first outlined by President Vladimir Putin in his 23 February 2022 speech.

“It’s possible that in the coming year, Ukraine might cease to exist altogether,” Patrushev stated, providing no explanation.

Former Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin, now a senator representing occupied Zaporizhzhia, defined Russia’s continued pursuit of “denazification” as “the liquidation of those who instill a misanthropic Russophobic spirit” in people, according to his 14 January interview with Gazeta.Ru.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov’s reference to “the country that is now called Ukraine” during a 14 January press conference aligns with ongoing Russian rhetoric denying Ukraine’s separate identity.

ISW notes this narrative forms part of a broader information campaign aimed at undermining Western support for Ukraine.

Regarding potential peace negotiations, Patrushev insisted that talks should occur exclusively between Russia and the United States, “without the participation of other Western countries.”

He specifically dismisses the role of European Union leadership, claiming it “has long lost the right to speak on behalf of many of its members” such as Hungary, Slovakia, Austria, and Romania.

These EU countries have various degrees of pro-Russian governments, with Hungary and Slovakia showing more explicit pro-Russian tendencies through their Prime-Ministers Viktor Orbán and Robert Fico, who kept close ties with Putin even after the full-scale invasion.

This position, according to ISW, reflects a recurring Kremlin strategy to exclude both European nations and Ukraine itself from negotiations about Ukraine’s future.

The statements follow a consistent pattern that ISW has observed: Putin’s unchanged commitment to breaking up NATO and gaining full control over Ukraine, with no indication of willingness to compromise on these objectives in future negotiations.

Patrushev also emphasized that Trump’s approach would mark a significant departure from the Biden administration’s Ukraine policy. He noted that while Ukraine was “an absolute priority” for Biden’s team, it likely wouldn’t maintain this status under Trump, who is described as more focused on China.

