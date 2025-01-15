11 years strong. Support us for 11 more

What keeps you up at night?

You see the headlines. Democracy declining globally. Rising authoritarianism. Disinformation spreading faster than truth. And somewhere in the pit of your stomach, you feel it — that growing unease about where our world is heading.

Become a Euromaidan Press Patron!

You try explaining to friends why Ukraine matters, why Taiwan matters, and why small countries standing up to big ones matter. But mainstream media gives you fragments, not the full picture — headlines without context, crises without clarity.

That’s where we come in. Since 2014, Euromaidan Press has been your eyes and ears in the places where democracy’s fate is being decided — not with grand declarations but with stories that make you say, “Finally, someone’s connecting the dots.”

When you read our coverage, you’ll:

Understand why that obscure political change in Georgia matters to your future

See the patterns in authoritarian playbooks before they reach your shores

Get the context that makes you the most informed voice in any discussion about Eastern Europe

When others move on to the next crisis, we stay. When others simplify, we dive deeper. When others shout, we investigate. Not because we claim to have all the answers, but because we know which questions matter.

Today, we’re looking for 111 readers who are tired of feeling helpless in the face of global challenges. 111 people who want to do more than just worry about democracy’s future.

Join our birthday campaign. Because deep down, you already know why Ukraine needs to win.

Become a Euromaidan Press Patron!