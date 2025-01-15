Fire erupts on Russia’s Lukoil oil refinery previously struck by Ukrainian drones

A fire broke out at Lukoil’s oil refining facility in Russia’s Volgograd, accompanied by what local residents described as an explosion sound.

By targeting oil refineries, Ukraine aims to disrupt the supply chain for fuel used by Russian military forces in the war against Ukraine. The refinery is significant, with a processing capacity of up to 14.8 million tons of petroleum annually. It was struck by Ukrainian drones multiple times before.

Russian emergency services, however, reported that the fire resulted from internal technical issues, not related to any external impact.

They confirmed the incident involved Unit No. 18 and two heat exchangers at the facility.

“Currently, everything has been extinguished,” officials stated, emphasizing that no casualties were reported.

The regional Ministry of Emergency Situations has not posted any information about the incident on its official channels.

A fire erupted at Lukoil’s oil refining facility in Russia’s Volgograd on 15 January, accompanied by what local residents described as an explosion sound. Source: Astra Telegram

On 26 December 2024, Ukrainian drones targeted the same oil refinery in Volgograd Oblast. The Russian Defense Ministry claimed that air defense systems intercepted three drones during the attack, although debris from one of the downed drones fell onto the facility.

Earlier in May 2024, Ukrainian intelligence drones damaged primary processing units at the Volgograd refinery, leading to operational disruptions.

On 13 January, multiple explosions also occurred at the Bryansk Chemical Plant in Seltso, Bryansk Oblast. This facility, located over 115 kilometers from Ukraine’s border, produces explosives for Russian defense contracts. Unofficial Russian sources allege that Ukraine employed ATACMS missiles in the attack.

On 14 January, a drone attack targeted an oil depot in Engels, Saratov Oblast, Russia, causing explosions and a significant fire. This incident occurred just one day after a previous six-day blaze at the same facility had been extinguished. The Engels oil depot supplies fuel to the Engels-2 military airfield, a base for Russian strategic aviation.

Related: