byAlya Shandra
15/01/2025
Ukraine intercepts Russian missiles drones
Illustration by Ukraine’s air force
Russia fires 117 missiles and drones at Ukraine in massive infrastructure assault

Russia launched a large-scale combined air attack on Ukraine’s infrastructure in the early hours of 15 January 2025, firing 117 missiles and drones, of which 77 were intercepted, Ukraine’s air force reported.

This assault is a continuation of Russia/s aerial attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure this winter, potentially impacting the country’s ability to maintain critical services during the coldest months of the year.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force’s social media posts, its forces intercepted 77 missiles and drones, particularly 26 cruise missiles (Kh-101, Kh-55sm, and Kalibr types), 4 guided aircraft missiles (Kh-59/Kh-69), and 47 Shahed drones. An additional 27 drones failed to reach their targets.

The initial attack included one Iskander-M ballistic missile from Belgorod Oblast, 7 Kh-22/32 cruise missiles from Tu-22M3 aircraft, 4 Kalibr cruise missiles from the Black Sea, 27 Kh-101/Kh-55sm cruise missiles from Tu-95ms strategic bombers, 4 Kh-59/Kh-69 guided aircraft missiles, and 74 Shahed drones and decoys. 

The assault targeted critical infrastructure, particularly gas facilities in the Kharkiv, Lviv, and Ivano-Frankivsk oblasts.

Maksym Kozytskyi, head of the Lviv Oblast Military Administration, confirmed strikes on two critical infrastructure facilities in the Drohobych and Stryi districts. “Fortunately, there were no casualties, though there is damage,” he said.

Poland traditionally raised its fighter jets during the attack, the Polish Ministry of Defense reported. However, they did not shoot down any threats. 

