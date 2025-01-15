Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

US Treasury cracks down on Russia-China-Kyrgyzstan payment network, expands sanctions

The network has been facilitating illegal cross-border payments for military technologies.
byOrysia Hrudka
15/01/2025
2 minute read
germany holds up european union's latest russia sanctions package illustrative businesscensornet baltics poland block new
Russia. Illustrative image: Business.Censor.NET
US Treasury cracks down on Russia-China-Kyrgyzstan payment network, expands sanctions

The US Department of the Treasury announced new measures today targeting an elaborate sanctions evasion network between Russia and China, marking a significant escalation in efforts to restrict Russia’s access to international financial systems and sensitive technologies.

At the center of the crackdown is a newly-discovered network of “regional clearing platforms” (RCPs) operating in both countries, designed to facilitate cross-border payments for sensitive goods while evading international sanctions. The Treasury identified 15 companies and one individual involved in the scheme, including six Russian entities and nine Chinese firms. The action also demonstrates the US government’s growing concern about China’s role in supporting Russia’s military-industrial complex despite international sanctions.

“Today’s actions frustrate the Kremlin’s ability to circumvent our sanctions and get access to the goods they need to build weapons for their war of choice in Ukraine,” said Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo.

“Today’s expansion of mandatory secondary sanctions will reduce Russia’s access to revenue and goods.”

The Treasury’s action also designated Kyrgyzstan-based OJSC Keremet Bank for its role in coordinating with Russian officials and Promsvyazbank, a previously sanctioned Russian bank, to implement sanctions evasion schemes. The Kyrgyz bank was reportedly sold to interests connected to a Russian oligarch in 2024, with the apparent intention of creating a sanctions evasion hub.

In a parallel move, the Treasury re-designated nearly 100 Russian entities under Executive Order 13662, significantly expanding the scope of secondary sanctions. This means that foreign persons and financial institutions conducting significant transactions with these entities could face mandatory US sanctions, effectively increasing the isolation of Russia’s financial services, energy, and defense sectors.

The State Department complemented Treasury’s actions by sanctioning more than 150 additional entities and individuals, with a particular focus on Russia’s defense industry and its international support network. The measures specifically target Chinese companies, which the Treasury identified as “the largest supplier of dual-use items and enabler of sanctions evasion in support of Russia’s war effort.”

Major Russian financial institutions implicated in the clearing platform scheme include Sberbank, Alfa-Bank, Sovcombank, T-Bank, and Bank Tochka, all of which were previously designated under US sanctions.

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts