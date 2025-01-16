Support us on Patreon
Ukraine and United Kingdom sign historic agreement on 100 years of partnership

The landmark security agreement signed between the United Kingdom and Ukraine in Kyiv establishes one of the longest-term bilateral partnerships in modern diplomatic history.
byBenjamin Looijen
16/01/2025
2 minute read
Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Keir Starmer (left) and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy (right). Photo via President.gov.ua.
Ukraine and the United Kingdom have signed a 100-year partnership agreement to deepen security ties and strengthen the partnership for future generations. The partnership agreement includes both open and confidential sections.

Beyond immediate military support, this century-long pact establishes a comprehensive framework for sustained cooperation in defense, energy, and economic sectors. This agreement represents a shift from traditional short-term security arrangements, effectively guaranteeing Ukraine a powerful Western ally for generations to come.

As noted in the publication on the official website of the President of Ukraine, the treaty, signed by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on 16 January 2025, will enhance military cooperation in maritime security through a new framework to strengthen the security of the Baltic, Black and Azov Seas and deter ongoing Russian aggression.

The UK will enhance its contribution to the training of specialists for Ukraine’s combat aviation and assist with the supply of aircraft used by NATO member states. Additionally, plans include increased cooperation in long-range weaponry and investments in Ukraine’s defense production, particularly drones and artillery.

This agreement also secures the UK’s status as Ukraine’s priority partner in the energy sector, critical minerals strategy and green steel production.

The two countries will also cooperate in culture, education, science, and technology, including exchanging expertise in artificial intelligence and drones. The partnership extends to at least 100 schools in Ukraine and launches special programs between British and Ukrainian universities.

After the war, both countries will work to eliminate travel barriers for Ukrainians and Britons.

Artillery barrels and new mobile air defense system

In addition, during the press conference, Starmer noted that the UK will soon provide Ukraine with 150 artillery barrels and a new mobile air defense system.

As Starmer said in Kyiv, this year the UK has already allocated £3 billion pounds for military aid.

“We are going further to support the front line by providing £2.2 billion, which will be repaid not by Ukraine but by interest from frozen Russian assets,” the UK Prime Minister said.


He announced that the UK would provide Ukraine with 150 artillery barrels manufactured by Sheffield Forgemasters. Starmer also announced the delivery of a new mobile air defense system, which was developed together with Denmark.

Furthermore, Ukraine and the UK have agreed on the provision by the UK of annual military aid to Ukraine as long as it is needed.

