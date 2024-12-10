Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Britain freezes assets of gold smugglers linked to Russian war financing

The UK imposed sanctions on five individuals involved in illegal gold trading, including British-Kenyan smuggler Pattni, while announcing new measures to combat corruption and money laundering supporting Russia’s war efforts.
byYuri Zoria
10/12/2024
2 minute read
britain freezes assets gold smugglers linked russian war financing bars goldsource bloomberg imposed new sanctions targeting illicit trade appointed prominent anti-corruption campaigner its champion 9 government stepped up efforts combat
Bars of Russian gold. Photo: Bloomberg
Britain freezes assets of gold smugglers linked to Russian war financing

Britain imposed new sanctions targeting the illicit gold trade on 9 December, as the government stepped up efforts to combat money laundering and Russian sanctions evasion.

International sanctions against Russia aim to cripple its war machine by cutting funds used to finance its ongoing all-out war in Ukraine. The sanctions target Russia’s energy, finance, and defense sectors, restricting access to markets and technologies to weaken its economy and military capacity, aiming to pressure an end to its aggression.

The UK Government announced asset freezes on five individuals, including British-Kenyan gold smuggler Kamlesh Pattni, who the British Foreign Office said was using bribery to export gold from southern Africa as a means of laundering dirty money.

According to the updated UK sanctions list, the government added one individual to the sanctions list for deterring Russia, another for Congo, and three as part of the global fight against corruption, Voice of America noted.

Russia uses the illicit gold trade to launder money and evade sanctions, in doing so bolstering Putin’s war efforts,” the British Foreign Office said in a statement.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said:

“Corruption poses a real threat to the UK. It enables the activities of dictators, smugglers and organised criminals around the world, making our streets less safe and our borders less secure.”

Among those sanctioned was Anto Joseph, who Reuters reports had purchased more than $300 million wortrh of Russian gold through Paloma Precious, providing revenue to the Russian government.

The British sanctions announcement coincided with similar action by the United States. The US Treasury Department imposed sanctions on dozens of businesses and people it said were involved in a global gold smuggling and money laundering network based in Zimbabwe, Reuters says.

Britain and other major Western economies banned the import of new Russian gold in 2022 following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. According to Voice of America, Russia has been using gold to obtain hard currency, weapons, and supplies for its war from countries such as China, Türkiye and Iran, citing a September RAND Corporation report.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!