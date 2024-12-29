Eng
UK pledges war crimes justice aid as Ukraine reports surge in POW executions

UK commits $5.6 million for war crimes justice as Ukraine reports dramatic increase in POW executions, alongside $282 million military aid package.
29/12/2024
A victim of Russian war crimes in Vovchansk during a conversation with a regional prosecutor. Credit: The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutors Office
The UK has announced sending over $5.6 million to aid Ukraine’s efforts in seeking justice for war crimes committed during Russia’s war. The funds will be spent on Ukraine’s documentation, investigation, and prosecution of war crimes.

As of December 2024, the documentation of war crimes committed by Russian forces in Ukraine has reached alarming levels, with a significant increase in reported executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war. The Ukrainian Human Rights Commissioner, Dmytro Lubinets, stated that 109 executions have been confirmed in 2024 alone, nearly double the number from previous years, bringing the total to 177 since the start of the full-scale invasion.

The UK’s support was announced after British Defense Secretary John Healey visited Kyiv on 19 December.

“Throughout 2024, the fierce courage of the Ukrainian people has continued to inspire the world. As we enter 2025, the UK’s resolve to reinforce support for Ukraine is unwavering,” he said.

During the visit to the Ukrainian capital, Healey pledged a new $282 million military package, including air defense systems, new maritime drones and boats, counter-drone technology, and munitions.

He said Russian nuclear threats should not intimidate Western leaders, and support for Ukraine would continue.

UK plans long-term Ukraine’s support despite Russia’s nuclear threats, says British defense secretary in Kyiv

Since 2022, the UK has provided Ukraine with more than 400 different types of weapons, trained tens of thousands of Ukrainian troops, and committed to sending £3 billion of military support to the country every year for as long as it takes.

