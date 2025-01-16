Trump can be pro-Ukrainian if properly motivated, Ukraine’s ex-President Poroshenko believes

Talking to public broadcaster Suspilne, the former Ukrainian President, MP Petro Poroshenko, characterized US President-elect Donald Trump as “a challenge, risk, and opportunity” for Ukraine.

Trump has frequently claimed he could end the Russia-Ukraine war within 24 hours of taking office on 20 January, or even before the inauguration. This timeline has now shifted to 100 days. Some American and European politicians fear his presidency could result in reduced US military aid to Ukraine, aligning with his repeated suggestions of cutting such support. Others worry Trump might pressure Kyiv into negotiations with Russia under terms unfavorable to Ukraine.

In an interview with Suspilney, Poroshenko shared his experience of meeting Trump in the White House in 2017.

“One of Trump’s first conversations in the Oval Office was with me. [US Vice President] Pence led me in by hand. They gave 5 minutes. The meeting lasted over 2 hours,” Poroshenko said.

The former Ukrainian President emphasized Trump’s potential for supporting Ukraine, noting,

“Trump implemented sanctions against Nord Stream. It’s possible to work with Trump. He can be pro-Ukrainian or anti-Ukrainian. Trump needs to be motivated, and we need to learn to speak in a language he understands.”

However, Poroshenko expressed concern about current diplomatic challenges.

“But for now, we are experiencing communication difficulties between the President’s Office and Trump’s team. Unfortunately, President Zelenskyy will not be present at the inauguration and did not receive an invitation,” the politician said.

In December, Trump called for immediate peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, citing the loss of hundreds of thousands of lives on both sides. Zelenskyy later expressed hope for closer contacts with Trump after his inauguration on 20 January.

Related: