Trump can be pro-Ukrainian if properly motivated, Ukraine’s ex-President Poroshenko believes

Talking to public broadcaster Suspilne, the former Ukrainian President, MP Petro Poroshenko, characterized US President-elect Donald Trump as “a challenge, risk, and opportunity” for Ukraine.
In an interview with Suspilney, Poroshenko shared his experience of meeting Trump in the White House in 2017.
“One of Trump’s first conversations in the Oval Office was with me. [US Vice President] Pence led me in by hand. They gave 5 minutes. The meeting lasted over 2 hours,” Poroshenko said.
The former Ukrainian President emphasized Trump’s potential for supporting Ukraine, noting,
“Trump implemented sanctions against Nord Stream. It’s possible to work with Trump. He can be pro-Ukrainian or anti-Ukrainian. Trump needs to be motivated, and we need to learn to speak in a language he understands.”
However, Poroshenko expressed concern about current diplomatic challenges.
“But for now, we are experiencing communication difficulties between the President’s Office and Trump’s team. Unfortunately, President Zelenskyy will not be present at the inauguration and did not receive an invitation,” the politician said.
In December, Trump called for immediate peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, citing the loss of hundreds of thousands of lives on both sides. Zelenskyy later expressed hope for closer contacts with Trump after his inauguration on 20 January.
Related:
- Bloomberg: Trump team readies oil sanctions plan for Russia
- Trump to meet “quickly” with Putin post-inauguration
- Kellogg wants to broker Russia-Ukraine peace deal within 100 days of Trump inauguration
- Ukrainian ex-President Poroshenko confident war can be stopped within 24 hours
- Blinken: Biden to hand over “strongest possible position” on Ukraine to Trump administration
- Poroshenko urges West to overcome “fear of Putin” and support Ukraine’s victory
- Ukraine’s ex-President presents new EW system Ay-Petri SV