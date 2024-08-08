Ukraine condemns Niger’s decision to sever diplomatic relations

In a statement published on 8 August, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry strongly rejected the accusations made by the Nigerien government, calling them groundless and not corresponding to reality. This follows the government of Niger’s announcement of its decision to sever diplomatic relations with Ukraine on 6 August.

Earlier, the Malian Transitional Government had announced the severance of diplomatic relations with Ukraine, citing alleged support for Tuareg rebel actions that recently defeated a column of Malian troops and Russia’s Wagner mercenaries. Both Niger and Mali are ruled by military juntas and cooperate with Russia, using Russia’s Wagner Forces, a group notorious for their extensive record of war crimes.

The ministry stated that Ukraine firmly rejects any accusations of ostensibly “supporting international terrorism, violating the UN Charter and international law.” It considers the decision by the Nigerien authorities to be a “gesture of solidarity” with those who have chosen the path of rapprochement with the “terrorist state” of the Russian Federation, which has been waging an unprovoked full-scale aggressive war against Ukraine for over two years.

The ministry expressed regret that the Nigerien government made the decision to break diplomatic ties with Ukraine without conducting any investigations into the incident in Mali and without providing any evidence related to the reasons for such a step.

Ukraine assured that it remains sincerely committed to further developing mutually beneficial relations with all African states on the principles of equality, non-interference in internal affairs, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity within internationally recognized borders, and strict adherence to international law and the UN Charter.

In January, after expelling French forces, Niger’s military junta, ruling since 2023, agreed to enhance security cooperation with Russia, leading to the arrival of the African Corps – the successor of Wagner Group – with air defense equipment in April.

