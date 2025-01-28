Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Zelenskyy, Netanyahu discuss maintaining relations with Trump and US

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy expressed hope for continuing hostage releases in a call with Israeli PM Netanyahu.
byMaria Tril
28/01/2025
2 minute read
zelenskyy
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Credit: Zelenskyy via Telegram
Zelenskyy, Netanyahu discuss maintaining relations with Trump and US

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about partnership relations with the United States and President Donald Trump, Zelenskyy said on 28 January.

Ukraine and Israel maintain a multifaceted relationship where Israel has provided humanitarian aid and support for Ukrainian sovereignty, including shelter for refugees and a missile alert system to enhance Ukraine’s defense capabilities against Russian attacks. However, earlier Israel has refrained from supplying military weapons, citing its complex geopolitical considerations, particularly regarding its ties with Russia

During the call, the leaders discussed current bilateral issues and agreed to “maintain close contact in the future.”

Zelenskyy also informed Netanyahu about his participation in the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau Nazi concentration camp. He expressed condolences to the Prime Minister and people of Israel regarding the Holocaust tragedy.

“I welcomed the start of hostage releases, emphasizing the importance of people returning home and reuniting with their families. I expressed hope for the quick release of remaining hostages. It is crucial to ensure reliable and lasting peace so people can live in safety,” Zelenskyy said.

Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister Haskel proposed on 21 January to transfer Russian-made weapons captured by the Israeli army to Ukraine. Ukraine hopes for a positive decision on this matter.

CNN reports, citing sources, that Netanyahu may visit the White House as early as next week.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts