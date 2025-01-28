Zelenskyy, Netanyahu discuss maintaining relations with Trump and US

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about partnership relations with the United States and President Donald Trump, Zelenskyy said on 28 January.

Ukraine and Israel maintain a multifaceted relationship where Israel has provided humanitarian aid and support for Ukrainian sovereignty, including shelter for refugees and a missile alert system to enhance Ukraine’s defense capabilities against Russian attacks. However, earlier Israel has refrained from supplying military weapons, citing its complex geopolitical considerations, particularly regarding its ties with Russia

During the call, the leaders discussed current bilateral issues and agreed to “maintain close contact in the future.”

Zelenskyy also informed Netanyahu about his participation in the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau Nazi concentration camp. He expressed condolences to the Prime Minister and people of Israel regarding the Holocaust tragedy.

“I welcomed the start of hostage releases, emphasizing the importance of people returning home and reuniting with their families. I expressed hope for the quick release of remaining hostages. It is crucial to ensure reliable and lasting peace so people can live in safety,” Zelenskyy said.

Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister Haskel proposed on 21 January to transfer Russian-made weapons captured by the Israeli army to Ukraine. Ukraine hopes for a positive decision on this matter.

CNN reports, citing sources, that Netanyahu may visit the White House as early as next week.

