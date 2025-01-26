Israel may have started sending Russian-made weapons to Ukraine

Israel may have started the transfer of Russian-made weapons to Ukraine.

According to OSINTdefender, since Sunday, several C-17 Military Transports with the US Air Force have flown from Ramstein Air Base in Germany, to Hatzerim Airbase in Southern Israel, before then flying to Rzeszów in Eastern Poland.

Rzeszow serves as the hub for Western military aid to Ukraine.

“Reports previously had suggested that Israel was considering donating Soviet Weapons and Equipment, captured recently in both Lebanon and Syria, to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, including Tanks, Anti-Tank Guided-Missiles, and Ammunition; this is in addition to several “Patriot” Surface-to-Air Missile Batteries that the Israeli Air Force was preparing to Retire, which they had also considered giving to Ukraine,” the tweet reads.

Earlier this week, Ukraine’s Ambassador to Israel, Yevhen Korniichuk, reported that Israel’s deputy foreign minister has suggested the transfer of Russian-nade weapons that the IDF captured from terrorist groups like Hezbollah.

The idea of transferring such weapons was first floated publicly by Likud’s chairman of the liberals, Amir Weitmann, in an interview with the Euromaidan Press.