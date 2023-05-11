South Africa supplied weapons and ammo to Russia despite claiming neutrality – US Ambassador

South Africa provided Russia with weapons and ammunition amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, US Ambassador to SA Reuben E. Brigety II said, according to The Telegraph.
Last December, a sanctioned Russian cargo ship called the Lady R docked at a naval base outside Cape Town, prompting suspicion and concern.
The ambassador said South Africa had loaded arms and ammunition onto the vessel, despite Pretoria claiming it wished to remain neutral in the conflict.
“Among the things we noted was the docking of the cargo ship in the Simon’s Town naval base between 6th to 8th December, 2022, which we are confident uploaded weapons and ammunition onto that vessel in Simon’s Town as it made its way back to Russia,” said the Ambassador, according to South African newspaper News24.
According to Erika Gibson, a defense expert from South Africa who spoke with The Telegraph, it is highly probable that the shipment includes ammunition intended for AK-47 assault rifles.
“The arming of the Russians is extremely serious, and we do not consider this issue to be resolved, and we would like SA to [start] practicing its non-alignment policy,” Reuben Brigety said.
South Africa’s naval drills with Russia, China “tantamount to joining war against Ukraine”
Tags: Russia, South Africa