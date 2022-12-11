South Africa may be secretly selling arms to Russia – The Telegraph

The Russian cargo ship came to South Africa to pick up the unidentified load earlier this week, according to the Telegraph.

South African MPs have demanded to know whether the government sells any weapons to Russia after the cargo ship Lady R, which is sanctioned for its role in the Russian invasion of Ukraine, docked at a navy base near Cape Town.

Eyewitnesses in Cape Town reported that after the ship was unloaded, the unidentified cargo was lifted on board during one of the regular power outages in the country.

The South African government has abstained from any comments so far.

Last August, the Defense Minister of South Africa Thandi Modise visited the Moscow Conference on International Security and had a bilateral meeting with the Russian Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu. South Africa and the Russian Federation enjoy cordial relations. Both countries have signed a number of military-related bilateral agreements. However, there is currently no official confirmation that South Africa transferred weapons to Russia.

Tags: Russian invasion of Ukraine, Sanctions against Russia, South Africa