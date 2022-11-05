North Korea sends artillery to Russia while pretending it’s going to Middle East – US intel

The US is accusing North Korea of secretly supplying Russia with artillery shells for the Ukraine war by concealing where they are being transported to, according to newly declassified intelligence, CNN reported. This is evidence that Russia is running out of shells, they say.

North Korea is trying to hide the shipments by making it appear as if the ammunition is being sent to countries in the Middle East or North Africa, the intelligence says.

Tags: ammunition, North Korea