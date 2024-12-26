Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Israel’s airline halts Moscow flights after Russian missile reportedly downs civilian plane

El Al suspends Moscow routes following reports that Russian missile downed civilian plane over Kazakhstan, killing 38, as investigators probe claims of blocked emergency landing attempts and GPS interference.
byOlena Mukhina
26/12/2024
2 minute read
Plane crash, near Aktau, Kazakhstan in December 2024. Source: UkrInform
Israel’s airline halts Moscow flights after Russian missile reportedly downs civilian plane

Israeli airline El Al has canceled flights to Moscow following the Embraer aircraft crash that killed at least 38 people, according to the Jerusalem Post.

The Embraer E190AR, with dozens of people on board, crashed on 25 December in Aktau, located in western Kazakhstan. Of the 67 people on board, 38 died. Other 29 people, including two children, were hospitalized, with 11 in serious but stable condition. Euronews, citing sources in the Azerbaijani government, reported that a Russian missile caused the crash of the airliner.

On 26 December, Israeli El Al announced the suspension of flights to Moscow. The airline said it would assess the situation over the next week and decide whether to resume flights based on the results.

Defense Express, a Ukrainian military portal, said a Russian Pantsir missile system operating in automatic mode likely downed the plane.

On that day, Russian air defenses were engaged in repelling a drone attack over Grozny, deploying this system.

“In fact, the Russian military consciously permitted to shoot down the passenger airliner. As a result of the strike, the aircraft’s control system was damaged, making it only partially controllable,” the experts believe.

Andrii Kovaleko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, has also supported this theory.

“Russia should have closed the airspace over Grozny, but it did not. The plane was damaged by the Russians and was sent to Kazakhstan instead of offering to make an emergency landing in Grozny to save lives,” he said.

Regarding the crash, Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bishimbayev claimed he could neither confirm nor deny information that a Russian air defense missile shot down the plane, Reuters has reported.

The regional transport prosecutor in Kazakhstan said the investigation has not reached final conclusions.

According to Euronews sources, the missile was fired at flight 8432 during a drone attack over Grozny. It exploded during flight, and its fragments hit the aircraft.

Sources say the damaged aircraft was not allowed to land at any Russian airport despite pilots’ requests for an emergency landing. Instead, it was ordered to fly across the Caspian Sea toward Aktau in Kazakhstan.

The aircraft’s GPS navigation systems were jammed throughout the flight over the sea. AnewZ, citing Azerbaijani government sources, also reported that the missile was fired from a Pantsir-S anti-aircraft system.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts