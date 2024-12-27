Ukraine’s spymaster Budanov confirms Russia shot down Azeri plane

The head of Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence Directorate (HUR), Lt-Gen. Kyrylo Budanov, has confirmed to The War Zone that Azerbaijan Airlines Flight JS-8432 was shot down by a Russian Pantsir S1 air defense system over Russian territory before crashing in Kazakhstan on 25 December.

The crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines Embraer E190AR in Aktau on 25 December resulted in 38 deaths and 29 hospitalizations. Damage to the tail and flight data indicate the Baku-Grozny flight may have been hit by a Russian anti-aircraft missile. Defense Express noted that Russia has targeted the plane by a Pantsir surface-to-air missile system, likely operating in automatic mode.

Reuters, citing four sources close to the Azerbaijani investigation, reported the aircraft was downed by Russian air defense after deviating into an area where Moscow “has used air defense systems against Ukrainian drone strikes in recent months.“

Euromaidan Press, however, found no evidence that Russia used surface-to-air missile during previous drone attacks on Grozny prior to 25 December, the flight’s intended destination, as local sources noted only small arms were used in earlier incidents. However, footage from 25 December confirmed Pantsir deployment, including video of a drone being shot down by a missile and a photo showing a Pantsir missile’s first stage.

On 25 December morning, drones attacked three Russian regions in north Caucasus – Chechnya, Ingushetia, and South Ossetia.



Local Telegram channel Niyso reported four initial explosions in the Chechen capital of Grozny, later reporting more drone activities in the region

According to Euronews, citing Azerbaijani government sources, the missile struck Flight 8432 during drone activity above Grozny. The sources told Euronews that after the strike, the damaged aircraft was denied landing permission at Russian airports despite emergency requests and was directed to fly across the Caspian Sea toward Aktau, located nearly 450 km east of Grozny.

The same government sources revealed to Euronews that the plane’s GPS navigation systems were jammed throughout its flight over the sea.

The crash resulted in 38 fatalities. The War Zone notes it cannot independently verify these claims while investigations continue, as Russian, Azerbaijani, and Kazakh officials urge caution in drawing conclusions about the incident.

