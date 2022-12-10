Azerbaijan sends transformers, generators to Ukraine

Azerbaijan has sent humanitarian aid to Ukraine, including 45 transformers and 50 generators, Azertag reported.

The electrical equipment was provided by Azerenergy OJSC to help to minimize the humanitarian crisis in the country this winter while Ukraine tries to restore critical infrastructure damaged by Russian missile attacks.

