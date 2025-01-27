Zelenskyy arrives in Poland to meet with officials, commemorate Auschwitz victims

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Poland on 27 January to participate in the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz concentration camp, European Pravda reports, citing presidential spokesperson Serhiy Nikiforov.

Zelenskyy will hold bilateral meetings with European Council President Antonio Costa and French President Emmanuel Macron during his visit.

Memorial events have begun in the town of Auschwitz in southern Poland on the territory of the former German concentration camp Auschwitz-Birkenau. Polish President Andrzej Duda, along with several former prisoners, laid flowers and lit candles at the wall of death.

This also follows his recent visit to Poland. On 15 January, Zelenskyy was in Warsaw, where he met with the Polish leadership and discussed a number of important issues.

On 26 January, on the eve of International Holocaust Remembrance Day and the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau Nazi concentration camp, President took part in a commemoration of the Holocaust in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy installed a lamp to the Menorah memorial sign on the territory of the Babyn Yar National Historical and Memorial Reserve.

The Holocaust refers to the systematic genocide of approximately six million Jews by Nazi Germany and its collaborators during World War II, from 1941 to 1945.

