Fake military summonses target Ukrainian men in Poland

On 2 January, Polish migration authorities issued an alert about fraudulent military draft notices being sent to Ukrainian citizens residing in Poland, threatening them with forced conscription and extradition to Ukraine.

Millions of Ukrainians have fled the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, with most seeking asylum in the EU. In April, Ukraine suspended consular services for male citizens aged 18 to 60 abroad to encourage their return for military enlistment. However, Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister assured that military-age men would not be forcibly returned from other countries. In September, the EU confirmed that no one would be forcibly expelled from its territory. Fake letters in Poland exploit the fears of refugees.

The Office for Foreigners (UDSC) reported that it had received information about fake letters being distributed to Ukrainian citizens. The office emphasized that it “is not the author of military service summonses.”

According to the fraudulent notices, dated 12 December 2024, officials would allegedly conduct home visits between 17-31 December 2024 to bring Ukrainian men to “mobilization points” for compulsory military service. The fake documents threaten recipients with “legal liability, including an arrest warrant” and possible extradition to Ukraine if they fail to comply.

Both the Ukrainian Embassy in Warsaw and Poland’s Office for Foreigners have confirmed the documents are not authentic.

The source of the fraudulent notices and the number of Ukrainian citizens who received them remains unclear.

