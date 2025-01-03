Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Fake military summonses target Ukrainian men in Poland

The Polish Office for Foreigners denounced fraudulent draft notices, confirming they did not issue any documents enforcing Ukrainian military service.
byYuri Zoria
03/01/2025
2 minute read
fake military summonses target ukrainian men poland left fraudulent letter shared poland's office foreigners right its machine-translated version fake-summonses polish denounced draft notices confirming did issue any documents enforcing service
Left: the fraudulent letter shared by Poland’s Office for Foreigners. Right: its machine-translated version.
Fake military summonses target Ukrainian men in Poland

On 2 January, Polish migration authorities issued an alert about fraudulent military draft notices being sent to Ukrainian citizens residing in Poland, threatening them with forced conscription and extradition to Ukraine.

Millions of Ukrainians have fled the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, with most seeking asylum in the EU. In April, Ukraine suspended consular services for male citizens aged 18 to 60 abroad to encourage their return for military enlistment. However, Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister assured that military-age men would not be forcibly returned from other countries. In September, the EU confirmed that no one would be forcibly expelled from its territory. Fake letters in Poland exploit the fears of refugees.

The Office for Foreigners (UDSC) reported that it had received information about fake letters being distributed to Ukrainian citizens. The office emphasized that it “is not the author of military service summonses.”

According to the fraudulent notices, dated 12 December 2024, officials would allegedly conduct home visits between 17-31 December 2024 to bring Ukrainian men to “mobilization points” for compulsory military service. The fake documents threaten recipients with “legal liability, including an arrest warrant” and possible extradition to Ukraine if they fail to comply.

Both the Ukrainian Embassy in Warsaw and Poland’s Office for Foreigners have confirmed the documents are not authentic.

The source of the fraudulent notices and the number of Ukrainian citizens who received them remains unclear.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!