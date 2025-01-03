Fake military summonses target Ukrainian men in Poland

On 2 January, Polish migration authorities issued an alert about fraudulent military draft notices being sent to Ukrainian citizens residing in Poland, threatening them with forced conscription and extradition to Ukraine.
The Office for Foreigners (UDSC) reported that it had received information about fake letters being distributed to Ukrainian citizens. The office emphasized that it “is not the author of military service summonses.”
According to the fraudulent notices, dated 12 December 2024, officials would allegedly conduct home visits between 17-31 December 2024 to bring Ukrainian men to “mobilization points” for compulsory military service. The fake documents threaten recipients with “legal liability, including an arrest warrant” and possible extradition to Ukraine if they fail to comply.
Both the Ukrainian Embassy in Warsaw and Poland’s Office for Foreigners have confirmed the documents are not authentic.
The source of the fraudulent notices and the number of Ukrainian citizens who received them remains unclear.
