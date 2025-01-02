Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Poland welcomes end of Russian gas transit through Ukraine

The historic decision marks the end of Russian gas transit, which started to flow through Ukraine in the 1970s.
byOrysia Hrudka
02/01/2025
2 minute read
Polish Foreign Minister Sikorski
Polish Foreign Minister Sikorsky. Credit: MZV ČR / MFA CZ
Poland welcomes end of Russian gas transit through Ukraine

Poland’s Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski welcomed Ukraine’s decision to stop Russian gas transit as of 1 January 2025. In a post on X, Sikorski highlighted this as another strategic victory following NATO’s expansion to include Finland and Sweden.

Following Ukraine’s decision, Russia is estimated to lose nearly $6 billion in gas payments, while Ukraine will lose $800 million in transit fees.

“Putin spent billions building Nordstream to circumvent Ukraine and blackmail Eastern Europe with the threat of cutting off gas supplies. Today Ukraine cut off his ability to export gas direct to the EU. Another victory after the enlargement of NATO by Finland and Sweden,” Sikorski wrote.

The move affects several EU states and unrecognized Transnistria. Slovakia’s Prime Minister Robert Fico, who had hoped Ukraine would extend the transit agreement or accept a proposal involving Azerbaijani gas, threatened to retaliate by stopping electricity imports from Ukraine. However, the Ukrainian government believes such action would violate EU regulations and would not be implemented.

Ukraine decided not to extend the gas transit contract with Russia’s Gazprom, which expired on 1 January 2025. Several European leaders sympathetic to Russia, who had been receiving large volumes of Russian gas, including Slovakian Fico, tried to persuade Ukraine to extend the deal and even threatened Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but failed to achieve any success.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!