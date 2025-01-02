Gas supply ends in Moldovan Transnistria after Ukraine halts Russian gas transit

In a significant geopolitical shift, the breakaway region of Transnistria is experiencing widespread gas and heating disruptions following Ukraine’s cessation of Russian gas transit on 1 January 2025.

The gas supply problems began early Wednesday when the local gas transport company “Tiraspoltransgaz” announced mass gas shutoffs affecting heating plants, houses and apartment buildings with autonomous heating systems. Residents were warned of potential gas supply interruptions and advised to shut off gas valves.

Key consequences include complete suspension of heating and hot water in residential areas and gas supply limited to cooking purposes, dependent on remaining network pressure, which is expected to end soon. The disruption affects approximately 450,000 residents in the Russian-backed separatist region.

The disruption stems from the expiration of the gas transit agreement between Russia and Ukraine. Meanwhile, the Russian gas giant Gazprom also cited “unfulfilled payment obligations” for stopping gas supplies to Moldova. Vadim Krasnoselsky, Transnistria’s leader, claimed the region was “prepared” for the situation, attributing the supply cut to payment disputes between Moldova and Gazprom.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy characterized the gas transit stoppage as “one of Moscow’s greatest defeats,” calling on Europe to support Moldova during this “energy transformation” period.

Moldova has declared a 60-day energy emergency state since December 16th in anticipation of potential gas supply disruptions. This development will force the region, including Hungary and Slovakia, to seek alternative energy solutions instead of Russian gas.

