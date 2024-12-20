Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Ukraine to cut off Russian gas transit on 1 January 2025, Prime Minister says

Ukraine will permanently halt Russian gas transit through its territory on 1 January 2025, while remaining open to transporting non-Russian gas, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.
byMaria Tril
20/12/2024
2 minute read
Arctic LNG2 Russia gas sanctions
Novatek’s Yamal LNG facility in the Russian Arctic. Source: Novatek
Ukraine to cut off Russian gas transit on 1 January 2025, Prime Minister says

Ukraine will stop transiting Russian gas through its territory from 7 am on 1 January 2025, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said during the government question hour in parliament, Interfax-Ukraine reports.

The current transit agreement was established in December 2019 and was designed to last for five years with options for extension. It required Gazprom to pay for minimum guaranteed transit volumes regardless of actual shipments. However, due to ongoing war and geopolitical shifts, Ukraine has been preparing for this transition away from Russian gas dependency since the escalation in 2022

Shmyhal said, according to Interfax-Ukraine, that after the 1st of January, the transit renewal will only be possible if we transport non-Russian gas through our system at the European Commission’s request.

The Prime Minister also said Ukraine must continue transiting Russian oil to Europe under the EU Association Agreement and Energy Charter Treaty when requested by the European Commission.

Thus transit technically continues at the European side’s request, Shmyhal said.

“However, we are working to impose 100% sanctions on Russian molecules,” PM added.

Russian gas monopoly Gazprom’s internal plans for 2025 assume no gas transit through Ukraine after 31 December 2024, according to Interfax-Ukraine.

Slovakia is seeking to secure Russian gas supplies after the current transit contract through Ukraine expires. The country’s largest energy supplier SPP has issued a declaration supporting gas transit through Ukrainian territory.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico will meet European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to discuss the possibility of extending gas supplies through Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that while there will be no new gas transit contract with Ukraine, Gazprom would “survive” this development.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts