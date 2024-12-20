Ukraine to cut off Russian gas transit on 1 January 2025, Prime Minister says

Ukraine will stop transiting Russian gas through its territory from 7 am on 1 January 2025, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said during the government question hour in parliament, Interfax-Ukraine reports.

The current transit agreement was established in December 2019 and was designed to last for five years with options for extension. It required Gazprom to pay for minimum guaranteed transit volumes regardless of actual shipments. However, due to ongoing war and geopolitical shifts, Ukraine has been preparing for this transition away from Russian gas dependency since the escalation in 2022

Shmyhal said, according to Interfax-Ukraine, that after the 1st of January, the transit renewal will only be possible if we transport non-Russian gas through our system at the European Commission’s request.

The Prime Minister also said Ukraine must continue transiting Russian oil to Europe under the EU Association Agreement and Energy Charter Treaty when requested by the European Commission.

Thus transit technically continues at the European side’s request, Shmyhal said.

“However, we are working to impose 100% sanctions on Russian molecules,” PM added.

Russian gas monopoly Gazprom’s internal plans for 2025 assume no gas transit through Ukraine after 31 December 2024, according to Interfax-Ukraine.

Slovakia is seeking to secure Russian gas supplies after the current transit contract through Ukraine expires. The country’s largest energy supplier SPP has issued a declaration supporting gas transit through Ukrainian territory.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico will meet European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to discuss the possibility of extending gas supplies through Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that while there will be no new gas transit contract with Ukraine, Gazprom would “survive” this development.

