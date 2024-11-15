Eng
“Once again, Russia is using energy as a weapon,” Austria’s Environment Minister Leonore Gewessler says.
Yuri Zoria
15/11/2024
2 minute read
Ukrainian gas transit system
Ukrainian gas transit system. Illustrative photo by Naftogaz
Russian Gazprom halts Austrian gas deliveries from 16 November

Russia’s Gazprom will suspend all gas deliveries to Austria starting at 06:00 CET on 16 November, affecting up to 7,400 MWh/h of gas supplies. The Austrian energy company OMV announced the development in a statement, assuring the public of stable supplies through alternate sources.

Austria had long relied on Russian gas, with Gazprom accounting for about half of Austrian imports transiting through Ukraine. However, as OMV diversified its supply and built reserves, the country reduced dependence significantly. Russia has long used energy supplies as warfare, manipulating gas to pressure Europe during political tensions. Gazprom, Russia’s state-owned energy giant, reported a $6.9 billion net loss in 2023, with revenues falling 30% due to EU sanctions over Ukraine.

Earlier, OMV emphasized its preparedness, with over 90% of Austria’s gas storage filled, containing more than a year’s worth of consumption. It highlighted diversified sourcing from Norway and liquefied natural gas (LNG) as key to ensuring uninterrupted supply. OMV affirmed that it’s ready yo meet all contractual obligations.

The Ukrainian publication Liga notes that Gazprom’s termination of supplies to Austria will lead to a reduction in gas transit through Ukraine.

Austrian Minister of Climate Protection, Energy, and Technology Leonore Gewessler accused Russia of weaponizing energy again, adding,

“Gazprom is proving once again today that Russia is not a partner. But tomorrow also marks the end of a danger. If we no longer receive supplies from Russia, we can no longer be blackmailed.”

The suspension follows a legal dispute between OMV and Gazprom, where OMV won a €230 million arbitration case over disrupted 2022 gas supplies to Germany. Reports suggest Austria had anticipated possible retaliatory actions, estimating potential losses at 6 billion cubic meters of gas annually.



