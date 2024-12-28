Ukrainian energy experts dismiss Slovak threats to cut power off over Russian gas transit ban

A blackmail from Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico to cut electricity supplies over Russian gas transit ban don’t pose any serious threats to Ukraine, according to Ukrainian energy experts.

The controversy stems from Ukraine’s decision not to extend Russian gas transit through its territory after 1 January 2025. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy has stated emphasized that allowing Russian gas transit would enable Moscow to profit from the war and undermine Ukraine’s sovereignty and security interests.

In response, Slovak Prime Minister threatened to halt emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine, which are particularly needed as Russia continuously destroys Ukrainian energy grid with strikes.

However, the potential disruption of Slovak electricity supplies would have minimal impact on Ukraine’s power grid, according to RBC-Ukraine.

“The volumes that Ukraine currently draws from the European Union can be easily compensated through other connections, and at most, Slovakia will lose money in addition to what it will already definitely lose from the cessation of gas transit,” said Oleksandr Kharchenko, Director of the Energy Research Center.

Industry sources confirmed to RBC-Ukraine that Ukraine’s current power import infrastructure allows for receiving up to 2.1 GW of electricity from the European Union through a diversified network including Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, and Romania.

This setup ensures that if one supply route becomes unavailable, the remaining three countries can compensate for the shortfall.

Earlier, Fico criticized Ukraine’s move, labeling it an “extremely expensive gesture” that would have financial repercussions for the European Union.

He then met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on 22 December, seeking to secure continued access to Russian natural gas supplies for Slovakia.

