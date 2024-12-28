Slovak PM Fico blackmails Ukraine with power cuts over Russian gas transit ban

Pro-Russian Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico blackmails Ukraine with electricity supply cuts after Kyiv decided to stop Russian gas transit through its territory. Fico published a video on Facebook on 27 December threatening to halt emergency electricity supplies that Ukraine urgently needs after repeated Russian attacks on its energy infrastructure.

After Russia’s Gazprom ended its contract with Austria’s OMV, Slovakia remains the EU’s last major consumer of Russian gas received through Ukraine. In November, Fico had promised emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine in case of blackouts, saying: “We want Ukraine to get through the winter with dignity.” At the time, Ukraine had already announced its intentions to halt the Russia gas transit through its territory.

Almost all EU nations that previously relied on Russian natural gas have switched to other suppliers following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, which remains ongoing. Yet in his Facebook video, Fico promoted the use of cheaper Russian gas and criticized Ukraine’s decision to halt Russian gas transit starting 1 January, calling it not merely a political move but an “extremely expensive gesture” that “we will pay for in the European Union.”

“After 1 January, we will assess the situation and the possibility of reciprocal measures against Ukraine. If necessary, we will stop the supply of electricity, which Ukraine urgently needs in the event of grid failures, or we will agree on another course of action,” Fico threatened in his Facebook address.

Referring to Putin’s demands for Ukraine’s capitulation as a “ceasefire” and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as “a Western adventure,” Fico accused Zelenskyy of leading Ukraine to “catastrophe,” stating:

“I will never agree to Slavs killing each other in the name of any geopolitical interests and efforts to weaken and dismember Russia. It is incomprehensible to me that the Ukrainian president rejects even a ceasefire, […] dragging all of Ukraine into catastrophe.”

Russian gas cut

On 20 December, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced that Ukraine would halt Russian gas transit starting 1 January at 7 a.m. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine would not allow Moscow to “earn additional billions” from gas transit while continuing its aggression.

Pro-Russian Hungarian PM Viktor Orbán announced on 21 December that Hungary is negotiating with Russia and Ukraine to maintain gas shipments through Ukraine, despite the country’s current reliance on the TurkStream pipeline outside Ukraine for Russian gas imports.

On 22 December, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico visited Moscow and held direct talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin to secure continued access to Russian gas supplies. The Russian news agency TASS said Putin stated that during the meeting, Fico “talked about a peaceful settlement in Ukraine” and Slovakia “expressed readiness” to host talks between Russia and Ukraine.

Following the Fico-Putin meeting, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy accused Slovak Prime Minister Fico of “ selling out ” to Putin, voicing concerns about hidden payment schemes and deliberate efforts to sustain Russian energy dominance in Europe.

Pro-Russian “peace” initiative

The Slovak Prime Minister’s statement comes after he visited Moscow on 22 December to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin. He became only the third EU head of government to visit Putin since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, following highly criticized visits by Hungary’s Viktor Orbán and Austria’s Karl Nehammer.

In his 27 December Facebook video, PM Fico also announced his “peace” initiative, earlier announced by TASS as a subject of his discussions with Putin.

“In addition to advocating for a ceasefire and the start of peace negotiations, I also offer Slovakia as a suitable country to host any peace talks at any level,” said Fico, “Recognizing Slovakia as a sovereign country will also enable discussions at levels such as ministers or members of the relevant national parliaments. I have also discussed this topic with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and I welcome his positive response.”

Fico’s announcement of a “peace initiative” follows a similar move by Orbán, who proposed a “peacekeeping mission” that was widely criticized by EU politicians and rejected by Zelenskyy. Slovakia is among several NATO members opposing the issuance of a formal invitation for Ukraine to join the Alliance. In his video, Fico claimed Zelenskyy allegedly offered Slovakia 500 million euros from frozen Russian assets to compensate for transit losses if Fico supported Ukraine’s NATO membership bid.

“He received an immediate rejection response,” Fico stated.

