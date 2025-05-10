Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Zelenskyy to Trump: “We’ll talk to Putin—but make him commit to ceasefire,” Axios reports

Zelenskyy told Trump in a 15-minute call that Ukraine is open to direct talks with Russia—if Putin agrees to a 30-day ceasefire.
byYevheniia Martyniuk
10/05/2025
3 minute read
coalition of the willing kyiv may 2025
Five leaders: French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hold a phone call with the US President Donald Trump in Kyiv on 10 May 2025. Credit: Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha via X
Zelenskyy to Trump: “We’ll talk to Putin—but make him commit to ceasefire,” Axios reports

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Donald Trump that if a 30-day ceasefire is agreed upon, Ukraine is ready to begin direct peace talks with Russia, Axios reports, citing two sources with knowledge of the 15-minute conversation.

The phone call took place on Saturday after the leaders of France, the UK, Germany, and Poland met with Zelenskyy in Kyiv to discuss Trump’s ceasefire plan. The European leaders joined the Ukrainian president in speaking with Trump to confirm their unified position.

During the call, the European leaders stressed to Trump that if Putin refuses, European countries will impose new sanctions on Russia, the sources told Axios.

“Trump seemed satisfied to see Ukraine embracing the ceasefire and accepting direct negotiations with Russia,” one source told Axios. The second source said Trump was glad to hear they all back his proposal. “We’re waiting for Russia’s move now,” the source said.

“Ukraine and all allies are ready for a full unconditional ceasefire on land, air, and at sea for at least 30 days starting already on Monday,” said Andrii Sybiha, Ukraine’s foreign minister. “If Russia agrees and effective monitoring is ensured, a durable ceasefire and confidence-building measures can pave the way to peace negotiations.”

The coordinated response follows Trump’s call earlier this week for a 30-day ceasefire in the Russia-Ukraine war. While Ukraine has now agreed, the Kremlin hasn’t given a clear answer so far. A temporary three-day truce announced by Putin is set to expire Saturday.

Trump has been threatening to impose new sanctions on the side that refuses to agree to a ceasefire.

Read also

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts