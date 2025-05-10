Zelenskyy to Trump: “We’ll talk to Putin—but make him commit to ceasefire,” Axios reports

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Donald Trump that if a 30-day ceasefire is agreed upon, Ukraine is ready to begin direct peace talks with Russia, Axios reports, citing two sources with knowledge of the 15-minute conversation.

The phone call took place on Saturday after the leaders of France, the UK, Germany, and Poland met with Zelenskyy in Kyiv to discuss Trump’s ceasefire plan. The European leaders joined the Ukrainian president in speaking with Trump to confirm their unified position.

During the call, the European leaders stressed to Trump that if Putin refuses, European countries will impose new sanctions on Russia, the sources told Axios.

“Trump seemed satisfied to see Ukraine embracing the ceasefire and accepting direct negotiations with Russia,” one source told Axios. The second source said Trump was glad to hear they all back his proposal. “We’re waiting for Russia’s move now,” the source said.

“Ukraine and all allies are ready for a full unconditional ceasefire on land, air, and at sea for at least 30 days starting already on Monday,” said Andrii Sybiha, Ukraine’s foreign minister. “If Russia agrees and effective monitoring is ensured, a durable ceasefire and confidence-building measures can pave the way to peace negotiations.”

The coordinated response follows Trump’s call earlier this week for a 30-day ceasefire in the Russia-Ukraine war. While Ukraine has now agreed, the Kremlin hasn’t given a clear answer so far. A temporary three-day truce announced by Putin is set to expire Saturday.

Trump has been threatening to impose new sanctions on the side that refuses to agree to a ceasefire.