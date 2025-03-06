Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Reuters: UK, France to finalize their peace plan for Ukraine “in days”

One proposed option is a partial one-month ceasefire, halting air and sea attacks as well as strikes on energy infrastructure, while allowing ground combat to continue.
byYuri Zoria
06/03/2025
2 minute read
european leaders hold emergency summit ukraine trump pushes talks russia uk prime minister keir starmer speaks french president emmanuel macron london united kingdom 9 2025 simon dawson / 10 downing
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer speaks with French President Emmanuel Macron in London, United Kingdom, on 9 January 2025. Photo: Simon Dawson / No 10 Downing Street.
Reuters: UK, France to finalize their peace plan for Ukraine “in days”

France and Britain are working to finalize a peace plan for Ukraine “in days,” according to European diplomats, as they simultaneously attempt to rebuild bridges between the US and Ukraine following a breakdown in relations, Reuters reports.

The diplomatic push comes after US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a fractious meeting last Friday in the Oval Office, which resulted in a suspension of US military aid to Kyiv amid the ongoing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Trump has pushed for peace talks between Kyiv and Moscow. As Trump shifts Washington’s position, US policy appears increasingly aligned with Moscow amid the ongoing war.

President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Keir Starmer have separately held multiple phone conversations with both Trump and Zelenskyy since the diplomatic crisis erupted.

We’re looking at putting this plan together in days and not weeks,” a senior European diplomat told Reuters.

The initiative by the two European nuclear powers aims to outline a short-term ceasefire that could eventually lead to broader security guarantees. Both Britain and France have emphasized that US participation would be essential for future security assurances.

A second European diplomat told Reuters that the strategy involves getting all the “ducks lined up,” including fostering healthier dialogue between Washington and Kyiv, while reinforcing to the US that Russia remains the aggressor in the war.

If conditions improve, the diplomatic groundwork could potentially lead to new meetings in Washington between European leaders and Trump. However, it remains unclear whether such meetings would include Zelenskyy or be limited to the British and French leaders, Reuters says.

While specific details of the peace plan remain confidential, one European diplomat revealed that military officials are working to finalize the military aspects over the coming week. According to diplomatic sources, one proposal involves a partial one-month truce covering attacks by air and sea, as well as those targeting energy infrastructure, but excluding ground combat. This arrangement would be supported by France, Britain, and a coalition of other willing countries.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts