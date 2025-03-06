Reuters: UK, France to finalize their peace plan for Ukraine “in days”

France and Britain are working to finalize a peace plan for Ukraine “in days,” according to European diplomats, as they simultaneously attempt to rebuild bridges between the US and Ukraine following a breakdown in relations, Reuters reports.

The diplomatic push comes after US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a fractious meeting last Friday in the Oval Office, which resulted in a suspension of US military aid to Kyiv amid the ongoing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Trump has pushed for peace talks between Kyiv and Moscow. As Trump shifts Washington’s position, US policy appears increasingly aligned with Moscow amid the ongoing war.

President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Keir Starmer have separately held multiple phone conversations with both Trump and Zelenskyy since the diplomatic crisis erupted.

“We’re looking at putting this plan together in days and not weeks,” a senior European diplomat told Reuters.

The initiative by the two European nuclear powers aims to outline a short-term ceasefire that could eventually lead to broader security guarantees. Both Britain and France have emphasized that US participation would be essential for future security assurances.

A second European diplomat told Reuters that the strategy involves getting all the “ducks lined up,” including fostering healthier dialogue between Washington and Kyiv, while reinforcing to the US that Russia remains the aggressor in the war.

If conditions improve, the diplomatic groundwork could potentially lead to new meetings in Washington between European leaders and Trump. However, it remains unclear whether such meetings would include Zelenskyy or be limited to the British and French leaders, Reuters says.

While specific details of the peace plan remain confidential, one European diplomat revealed that military officials are working to finalize the military aspects over the coming week. According to diplomatic sources, one proposal involves a partial one-month truce covering attacks by air and sea, as well as those targeting energy infrastructure, but excluding ground combat. This arrangement would be supported by France, Britain, and a coalition of other willing countries.

