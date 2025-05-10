Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Forbes: Ukraine’s drones haunt every road to the front—but Russia keeps sending men

In Ukraine’s 25-kilometer kill zone, nothing moves unseen—and few make it through.
byYevheniia Martyniuk
10/05/2025
3 minute read
Forbes: Ukraine's drones haunt every road to the front—but Russia keeps sending men
Ukrainian drone. Photo: General Staff
Forbes: Ukraine’s drones haunt every road to the front—but Russia keeps sending men

Ukraine has established a lethal 16-mile (25-kilometer) deep kill zone behind the front lines using millions of explosive drones, Forbes reports. This massive drone network has dramatically reshaped the battlefield.

“If you simply drive on any roads, you risk your life,” one Russian blogger warned in journalist David Axe’s report. The blogger noted that while this threat has existed since spring 2024, the frequency of attacks is much higher now.

A Russian Tu-22M bomber with a Kh-22 missile.
More Ukrainian drones in action

Ukraine can’t shoot down all of Russia’s missiles. So they’re blowing them up before launch.

Faced with ammunition shortages in early 2024, Ukrainian forces turned to small, first-person-view (FPV) drones. Today, domestic workshops produce over 2 million FPV drones every month. Each drone weighs just a few pounds, carries a small warhead, and is capable of precise strikes.

The drone operations have evolved into a highly coordinated system. As described by the Russian blogger, “flocks” of drones conduct attacks following reconnaissance by fixed-wing UAVs. The drone network now includes bomber drones that drop explosives, FPVs for direct strikes, and repeater drones that extend operational range to more than 10 miles (16 kilometers).

Kyiv hunts jammers, eyes 60-mile reach

Russia also deploys millions of drones each month, but Ukraine’s electronic warfare units have proven more effective. Ukrainian jammers frequently disrupt Russian radio-controlled drones. Although fiber-optic drones can resist jamming, they remain expensive—costing thousands of dollars each, compared to a few hundred for wireless versions. In response, Ukraine has targeted and bombed Russian fiber-optic drone production facilities.

A new threat, however, has emerged. A Russian jammer known as Black Eyes poses a challenge. Ukrainian drone expert Serhii “Flash” Beskrestnov called it “dangerous.” But Ukraine is actively countering it: FPV drones with modified communications systems—operating on non-standard frequencies—are now used to track and destroy Black Eyes units.

Ukraine’s drone supremacy has played a key role in slowing Russian advances in eastern Ukraine and increasing Russian casualties, according to Axe.

Looking forward, Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces—the independent military branch managing its drone fleet—plans to expand this aerial dominance. Military analyst Andrew Perpetua told Axe the goal is to establish “layers of drone superiority” extending up to 60 miles (100 kilometers) from the front line—quadrupling the current depth.

Read also

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts