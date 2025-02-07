Support us on Patreon
Bloomberg: Europe seeks Australian gas to reduce Russian energy dependence

LNG vessel Elisa Ardea heads to France’s Dunkirk, potentially marking Australia’s first gas delivery to Europe since 2022.
Yuri Zoria
07/02/2025
2 minute read
Dunkirk LNG Terminal. Image: Dunkerque LNG via lngprime.com
A liquefied natural gas shipment from Australia could reach European shores for the first time since 2022, as Europe seeks to replace lost Russian pipeline supplies, Bloomberg reports.

The potential shipment comes as Europe faces increased LNG demand following the cessation of Russian pipeline gas via Ukraine since the start of 2025 amid the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war. Before the 2022 full-scale invasion, Russian gas supplied 40% of the EU’s needs, with Germany as the top buyer. The EU has since cut most Russian energy imports but still buys LNG, and TurkStream remains operational.

The French LNG carrier Elisa Ardea, which recently docked at the Wheatstone LNG export facility in Western Australia, has indicated France’s Dunkirk port as its destination, according to ship-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg.

However, Bloomberg notes that uncertainty surrounds the delivery, as the vessel’s manually registered draft showed no change after departing Wheatstone, suggesting it might not be carrying gas cargo. The completion of the extended journey to France remains unconfirmed.

The last Australian LNG cargo received in Europe arrived in November 2022, according to Bloomberg data, during a period of record-high spot prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Ship tracking data shows that Australia directed all its LNG exports to Asian markets throughout 2024.

Bloomberg reports that traders are diverting shipments from Asia to Europe as prices hit a two-year high. Weak Asian demand has led regional importers to cut spot purchases, while lower freight rates have made longer routes more economically viable when market conditions favor higher prices.

