Ukrainian maritime drones destroy two Russian helicopters near Crimea for the first time ever

The Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense has reported a significant military operation near Crimea, confirming the destruction of two Russian Mi-8 helicopters using maritime drones on 31 December 2024.

This marks a historic first: the first confirmed instance of a maritime drone successfully neutralizing an airborne target.

Ukrainian special forces from the “Group 13” unit deployed Magura V5 maritime drones equipped with rocket armaments in the Black Sea near Russian-occupied Crimea. The operation resulted in the complete destruction of two Russian Mi-8 helicopters, with a third helicopter damaged but managing to return to base.

Radio interception of a Russian helicopter pilot revealed the moment of impact, with the pilot stating: “There was a bang – they hit me. Launch from water. After that, there was another flash. I didn’t see where it went, but the first one went directly at me and exploded somewhere nearby – I felt it on the helicopter, some systems failed.”

The attack follows previous drone incidents in the region, including explosions in Sevastopol on 30 December. Ukrainian maritime drones like the Magura V5 have been progressively upgraded, with reports indicating the installation of anti-aircraft missiles as early as May 2024.

Initially, Ukrainian intelligence confirmed the destruction of one helicopter. Subsequently, additional sources corroborated the elimination of a second aircraft. Russian military bloggers also acknowledged the loss of two helicopters on 1 January, as per Ukrainska Pravda.

This operation underscores the evolving capabilities of Ukrainian maritime drone technology in the ongoing war.

