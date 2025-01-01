Ukraine’s domestic defense industry produces 30% of military equipment, Zelenskyy reveals

In his New Year’s address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that 30% of all military equipment used by Ukrainian forces in 2024 was domestically produced, marking a significant shift in the country’s defense capabilities amid Russia’s ongoing invasion.

According to Zelenskyy’s address, Ukraine has achieved unprecedented levels of defense production, including manufacturing over one million drones in 2024. The president highlighted several domestically produced weapons systems, including Neptune and Sapsan missiles, as well as various drone models such as Hor, Vampire, Kolovrat, Kamikaze, Lyutyi, Heavyshot, and Firepoint.

During his speech, Zelenskyy shared an interaction at a defense factory where he questioned a young engineer about their achievements. “And the young man joked, ‘Well, they’re not just people, they’re rockets,'” the president recalled, adding that this moment made him reflect on how “since the 1990s, the state hadn’t noticed such talented people of ours.”

“Ukraine is building its own missiles again. And for the first time is producing over a million drones per year,” Zelenskyy said. He emphasized that these developments are forcing “the enemy learn Ukrainian,” referring to terms like “Palyanytsia, Peklo, Ruta” — the names of Ukrainian-made weapons that have become familiar to Russian forces.

The rapid development of Ukraine’s defense industry comes alongside significant international support packages and military aid. However, the president emphasized that domestic production capabilities are becoming a crucial factor in Ukraine’s defense strategy, providing arguments for what he called “a just peace.”

“These are all our arguments. Arguments for a just peace. Only the strong can achieve it,” Zelenskyy stated, connecting Ukraine’s industrial capabilities to its broader strategic position.

Ukraine’s defense industry has seen significant growth in 2024, with domestic weapons production surging to meet the increasing demand. By December, Ukraine had secured 59% of new military procurement contracts, marking a major shift towards self-sufficiency in arms production. Advancements in missile and drone technology have been key to this transformation, with the Palianytsia drone entering mass production and the Ruta missile system undergoing successful trials. Moreover, Ukraine is on track to produce its own cruise and ballistic missiles by mid-2025, further strengthening its long-range strike capabilities.

In addition to domestic progress, Ukraine has fostered international defense collaborations with NATO countries like Poland, France, and Denmark, contributing to the co-production of various military systems. Despite challenges such as workforce shortages and the need for modernized facilities, these partnerships and innovations position Ukraine to continue enhancing its defense capabilities and reduce dependency on foreign supplies.

