Zelenskyy orders faster development of Ukrainian ballistic missile systems

The President also hinted on short-term supplies of more F-16 fighter jets.
byYuri Zoria
03/05/2025
3 minute read
Hrim-2 launcher at the Independence Day parade. Kyiv, 2018. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/spoilt.exile
In his 2 May 2025 evening address, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed Ukrainian arms producers to accelerate the development of domestic ballistic missile systems and announced upcoming deliveries of additional F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

Amid the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, Ukraine has improved its Neptune cruise missiles—initially developed shortly before Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022—and recently created smaller, cheaper “missile drones.” Meanwhile, ballistic missile programs have seen slower progress: the only known project, the Hrim-2 ballistic missile system, has reportedly had a successful combat trial in 2024 but has not yet been finalized. Ballistic missiles are significantly faster than cruise missiles and much harder to intercept.

Zelenskyy stated that accelerating Ukraine’s ballistic missile program is a top strategic priority. Following a detailed staff meeting on the country’s missile developments and production capacity, He emphasized the urgency of expanding long-range weapons as a key guarantee of national security.

“The task is to accelerate the creation of our Ukrainian ballistic systems as much as possible,” Zelenskyy said. “Our long-range capabilities are a clear and effective guarantee of Ukraine’s security.”

The meeting included updates on supplies to frontline brigades and the current state of unit staffing. Zelenskyy underlined the connection between defense manufacturing and battlefield readiness, signaling intensified investment in domestic weapons systems.

Ukraine funds 19 domestic missile developers

Military aviation planning and personnel changes

Zelenskyy also held a separate session on military aviation development, focusing specifically on Ukraine’s F-16 fighter jets. The discussion covered jets already delivered, aircraft expected in the near future, and long-term supply coordination.

While he did not specify quantities, Zelenskyy noted active logistical and organizational measures were underway to sustain and expand Ukraine’s fighter fleet. He also announced personnel decisions aimed at strengthening the management of Ukraine’s Air Force, although without any further details.

Zelenskyy also had a call with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, with both leaders reportedly discussing scaling up arms production inside Ukraine, with Zelenskyy citing Denmark’s existing funding model of Ukrainian domestic defense production as “effective.”

Denmark has been one of the EU countries, which has supplied F-16 aircraft to Ukraine.

