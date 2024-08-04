Zelenskyy urges partners to allow “truly long-range strikes” on Russian airfields with Western weapons

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed gratitude to Ukrainian soldiers and defense industry workers for recent successful strikes on Russian airfields, oil refineries, and logistics facilities. In his evening address, Zelenskyy emphasized the effectiveness of bringing the consequences of Russia’s war back to Russian territory and eliminating safe havens for the enemy in occupied Ukrainian lands and deeper inside Russia.

The President revealed that he received a detailed report from Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi about these operations. Zelenskyy stressed the urgent need for Ukraine to acquire long-range strike capabilities, stating,

“We continue to speak openly with our partners—Ukraine needs to deliver truly long-range strikes against the Russian occupier. Wherever the occupier is, wherever Russia launches strikes against Ukraine, sending missiles, “Shaheds,” bombs—we need this capability to act with all the weapons that can be effective.”

Currently, the US government has allowed Ukraine to use its weapons only near Ukrainian borders, not allowing deeper strikes against Russian airfields.

Zelenskyy reiterated Ukraine’s goal to end the war on its own terms, protecting Ukrainian lives. He argued that every precise strike against Russian aerial assets, logistics, and bases brings a just end to the war closer. “Just—for Ukraine and for everyone around the world who values life,” the President added.

The Ukrainian leader also thanked international partners for maintaining sanctions pressure on Russia and its supporters. He emphasized the importance of strengthening and enforcing sanctions to prevent Russian circumvention, stating that increased difficulty for Moscow to support its military production and supply its army would push Russia towards peace.

Zelenskyy expressed confidence in the feasibility of implementing Ukraine’s Peace Formula, citing global majority support for stability in international relations and opposition to Russia’s military activities. “Real peace will come if we don’t show weakness and adhere to the course of justice,” he said.

