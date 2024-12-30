Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Denmark, France, and Lithuania invest € 150 million to modernize Ukraine’s defense industry

The Danish government has taken a leading role in supporting Ukraine’s defense industry, contributing €111 million to strengthen Ukraine’s domestic weapons manufacturing.
byVira Kravchuk
30/12/2024
2 minute read
Ukrainian-produced missile-drone Peklo.
Illustrative image. Ukrainian-produced missile-drone Peklo. Photo: Volodymyr Zelenskyy/Facebook
Denmark, France, and Lithuania invest € 150 million to modernize Ukraine’s defense industry

Ukraine has received substantial financial support totaling over 150 million euros ($156 million) for its defense industry from Denmark, France, and Lithuania, according to Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, the Ukrainian defense sector has rapidly adapted to meet the challenges posed by ongoing war. This transformation is bolstered by substantial financial support from international allies and proactive government initiatives. However, Ukraine has faced delays in receiving foreign military aid, prompting the government to establish domestic weapons production facilities. Ukrainian defense manufacturers can also produce weapons at significantly lower costs compared to Western counterparts.

The largest contribution comes from Denmark, with 111 million euros allocated through agreements between the Ukrainian and Danish defense ministries, according to Umerov.

Denmark has emerged as a pioneer in providing direct financial support to Ukrainian defense enterprises, exemplifying a model that allows for quick responses to frontline needs while reducing reliance on traditional international aid channels.

France has provided a 29 million euro grant to enhance Ukraine’s security capabilities, while Lithuania has committed 10 million euros through a recently signed memorandum focusing on long-range drone production.

The Lithuanian agreement, signed on 23 November, specifically targets the development of the “Palianytsia” project, marking a significant step in Ukraine’s domestic defense production capabilities.

The Palianytsia is long-range missile-drone hybrid produced by Ukraine, as the country seeks to reduce reliance on foreign military supplies. Officially announced on 24 August 2024, the Palianytsia has already been deployed in combat, striking a Russian military facility in occupied territory.

“These funds will primarily support the production of missiles, deep-strike drones, and artillery systems,” Umerov said, emphasizing the strategic importance of these partnerships.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has outlined ambitious production targets for 2025, announcing plans to manufacture at least 30,000 long-range drones using domestic technological facilities. Additionally, Ukraine aims to produce no fewer than 3,000 cruise missiles and drone missiles.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts