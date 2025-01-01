Eng
Six injured in Kyiv as Russia starts 2025 with drone strikes [updated]

On 1 January, Russian drones struck residential areas in Kyiv, marking 2025’s first hours with emergency operations across two districts.
byVira Kravchuk
01/01/2025
2 minute read
Aftermath of the Russian attack on Kyiv, 1 January.
Aftermath of the Russian attack on Kyiv, 1 January. Source: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service
On 1 January, Russia launched drones on Kyiv. Falling debris from the drones resulted in fires, structural damage, and four casualties in two districts, according to emergency officials. Later, the governor of Kyiv reported that the number of injured rose to six people and two people died.

The attacks mark the first day of 2025 with emergency crews actively working on evacuation efforts in the affected residential areas. Since the start of the full-scale war in 2022, Russia has been targeting drones and missiles on civilians and energy infrastructure in different cities of Ukraine to instill fear and disrupt daily life, particularly during the winter months.

The State Emergency Service reports that in the central Pechersk district, a residential building sustained significant damage between the fourth and sixth floors, with fires breaking out across 70 square meters.

Emergency crews rescued one woman from the building, while firefighting operations continue with 75 rescuers and 19 fire trucks deployed to the scene.

A separate fire erupted on the roof of a nearby non-residential building. The administration also confirmed damage to a local school, where the blast wave shattered windows and doors.

In the Sviatoshynskyi district, falling debris damaged garages, vehicles, and tram infrastructure, causing a smaller fire covering 20 square meters.

According to the Kyiv Military Administration, four people were injured in the attacks, with two requiring hospitalization. Emergency crews continue to assess the full extent of damage across both districts.

On 31 December 2024, the Russian forces employed 21 missiles of various types alongside 40 explosive and decoy drones and targeted Kyiv, Shostka, and Odesa.

