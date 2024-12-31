Russians launch missile strikes on Kyiv, Shostka, Odesa on 31 December

Russia conducted a series of missile and drone attacks against multiple Ukrainian cities on 31 December 2024, targeting Kyiv, Shostka, and Odesa, amid the Shahed explosive drone attack, according to Ukrainian officials. Minor damage and no casualties were reported.
The missile attacks unfolded against the backdrop of a Shahed explosive drone assault, which lasted from shortly before midnight until around 9:00 when the last drones were neutralized. During the missile strikes, two drones remained airborne, with one heading toward Belarus.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported a ballistic missile attack threat and air defense activity around 3:10 a.m., followed by another attack at 8:00 a.m. Kyiv City Administration reported missile debris fell in the Darnytskyi district, damaging three detached houses and two cars, with no casualties reported.
In Shostka, Sumy Oblast, eight Tu-22M3 strategic bombers launched Kh-22 or Kh-32 anti-ship missiles at the city, the airspace monitoring channel Nikolaevsky Vanyok reported. According to Shostka Mayor Mykola Noha, the missile attacks damaged 12 apartment buildings, two educational facilities, and destroyed infrastructure objects. Schools and kindergartens switched to remote operations following the attacks.
Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported that Russian forces conducted six shelling attacks on border areas overnight and in the morning, with the Shostka and Svesa communities targeted. The Svesa community was hit by an FPV drone attack.
At 10:30, Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspile reported explosions in Odesa. According to monitoring channels, Odesa was targeted with a Russian Kh-31P anti-radar missile.
