Ukraine finds over 20 components from the US and other countries in Russia’s new cruise missile

A new Russian missile called S8000 “Banderol” contains 10 American microchips, revealing complex international technology networks.
byMaria Tril
12/05/2025
Rocket S8000 Banderole
Credit: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Ukraine finds over 20 components from the US and other countries in Russia’s new cruise missile

Ukrainian military intelligence has uncovered detailed information about a new Russian cruise missile called the S8000 “Banderol” (Parcel), revealing a complex network of international electronic components used in its construction.

Russia evades sanctions on electronic components by using complex networks of shell companies and intermediary firms, and by routing imports through countries like Armenia, Kazakhstan, China, Türkiye, and the UAE, which act as backdoors for dual-use and military-grade chips and semiconductors

The Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense identified more than 20 foreign-made components in the missile, with a significant portion originating from the United States.

The weapon is developed by the sanctioned Russian enterprise “Kronshtadt” and primarily designed to be carried by the Orion unmanned aerial vehicle.

Investigators found 10 American microchips among the missile’s components. The missile also contains electronic parts from Switzerland, Japan, South Korea, and China. Specific foreign components include an Australian telemetry module, Japanese battery systems, South Korean servo drives, and a Chinese jet engine.

According to the intelligence, the Chinese Swiwin engine, typically used in aviation modeling, is available on AliExpress for approximately $16,000. Most foreign electronic components reportedly enter Russia through “Chip and Dip,” one of the country’s largest electronics distributors.

The S8000 “Banderol” demonstrates unique technical capabilities. It can execute turns with a smaller radius compared to typical Russian cruise missiles while maintaining a characteristic flight trajectory. The missile carries a 150-kilogram warhead, travels at 500 kilometers per hour, and has a range of 500 kilometers, using aviation kerosene as fuel.

The intelligence agency is also adapting the missile for deployment on Mi-28N attack helicopters, expanding its potential military applications.

