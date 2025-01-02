Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Putin lost energy leverage over Europe, says Ukraine FM

byLesia Dubenko
02/01/2025
1 minute read
Russian gas to Europe
Russian gas pipes in Ukraine/open source
Putin lost energy leverage over Europe, says Ukraine FM

Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Andrii Sybiha, praised Kyiv’s decision to cut off Russian gas transit via Ukraine to Europe.

“Ukraine has cut off more than just Russian gas transit. We have cut off some of Putin’s last remaining leverage over Europe and his use of energy as a weapon. Europe and the world will be safer without Russian gas, oil, and other dependencies, as well as without Russia itself,” he tweeted.

The tweet comes after Ukraine’s Ministry of Energy stopped transporting natural gas through its territory at 7:00 a.m. on 1 January 2025.

“This is a historic event. Russia is losing markets and will suffer financial losses,” said Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko, adding that “national security interests” are driving this decision.

The move is slated to affect Russian gas-dependent countries like Slovakia and Austria, which have historically relied heavily on this route for their gas supplies. Due to potential shortages and price spikes, the EU had diversified its energy sources, increasing capacity for liquefied natural gas imports from Qatar and the United States.

Meanwhile, US President-elect Donald Trump has pledged to ” drill, drill, drill ” to significantly boost American energy production.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!