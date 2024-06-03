Ukraine launches website on Western components in Russian missiles and weapons

Ukraine has launched a new website that contains information on sanctioned companies and individuals responsible for Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, announced Head of the President’s Office Andrii Yermak.

In March 2024, the National Agency for Prevention of Corruption said it would no longer maintain its registry of “international sponsors of war” due to pressure from some of Ukraine’s partners, according to Ukrainska Pravda. The decision sparked a controversy from activists and supporters of Ukraine.

The agency stated it would transfer all the information previously contained on the “War and Sanctions” portal to the Interagency Working Group tasked with implementing state sanctions policy.

The new website now features details on sanctioned entities or individuals, individuals involved in promoting war in the art industry, and foreign components found by Ukraine in weapons Russia uses to attack the country.

Yermak emphasized, “The website presents information about various restrictive measures implemented by the international community and their impact on the economy and military capabilities of the Russian Federation.”

Users can access data on sanctions in various sectors, including finance, energy, military, and technology. Additionally, they can learn about Ukraine’s initiatives aimed at intensifying restrictions and pressure on the aggressor.

Earlier, Kyiv faced substantial pressure and even blackmail from certain Western partners in response to the “sponsors of war” list, upon whose support and assistance Ukraine directly depended. Consequently, last year, companies from three countries exerting the strongest pressure on Ukraine were progressively removed from the “sponsors of war” list.

Read more: