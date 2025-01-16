Starmer vows UK’s “full part” in potential Ukraine peacekeeping

Britain will fully participate in peacekeeping efforts in Ukraine, Prime Minister Keir Starmer told Sky News during his surprise visit to Kyiv on 16 January. Starmer highlighted the Russo-Ukrainian war’s broader implications for global democracy and British interests.
The visit, Starmer’s first since his party’s landslide victory six months ago, occurred amid heightened security concerns. A Russian drone was shot down over the presidential palace during his meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which Starmer described as “a reminder of what Ukraine is facing every day.”
Russian drone looms near Mariinskyi Palace during Starmer-Zelenskyy talks in Kyiv
During the interview, Starmer reiterated that the UK will play “full part” in any peace negotiations – including by deploying British peacekeeping troops if necessary, while cautioning against speculating on outcomes prematurely. He told Sky News:
“I don’t want to get ahead of ourselves, but I do have indicated that we will play our full part – because this isn’t just about sovereignty in Ukraine. It’s about what the impact is back in the United Kingdom and our values, our freedom, our democracy.”
Starmer’s discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also touched on Ukraine’s NATO membership aspirations. Starmer reaffirmed support for Ukraine’s right to determine its security arrangements, aligning with NATO’s declaration that Ukraine is on an “irreversible” path to membership.
Earlier, during a press conference in Kyiv, Starmer vowed steadfast support for Ukraine, aiming to strengthen Kyiv’s position for negotiations with Russia. He pledged to secure robust security guarantees in any ceasefire and signaled openness to troop deployments for training or peacekeeping, stating, “nothing is off the table.”
“We must be totally clear – a just and lasting peace comes through strength,” the British Prime Minister affirmed, according to Sky News.
