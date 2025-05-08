Support us on Patreon
Ukrainian bakery chain Lviv Croissants opens first store in South Korea

This follows the café chain’s recent openings in the US and Europe, aiming for more markets soon.
Yuri Zoria
08/05/2025
Lviv Croissants café in Prague, Czechia. Photo credit: palladiumpraha.cz
Ukrainian bakery and café chain Lviv Croissants has opened its first store in Asia, launching operations in South Korea. The new location, situated in the I-Park The River complex in Seoul’s Gangdong District, marks the next step in the company’s growing international expansion, according to Inside Retail’s report on 8 May.

Lviv Croissants, founded in 2015, currently operates about 180 locations in Ukraine. The chain also has 11 stores in Poland and additional locations in Slovakia, the United States, the Czech Republic, and France. The company is also preparing to expand into Australia, Germany, Spain, and Egypt as part of its global strategy.

 In a statement, the company said,

“Panoramic windows, abundant natural light, comfortable furniture, and thoughtful design details create a stylish and welcoming space – this is Lviv Croissants in Seoul.”

Alongside its croissants, the Seoul location also offers new items exclusive to the Korean market.

“The menu features not only our iconic croissants, beloved in Ukraine and beyond, but also exclusive new items you can only taste here,” the company noted.

Reuters: Ukrainian businesses expand westward in Central Europe

Lviv Croissants emphasized the cultural importance of the launch, noting that although Lviv and Seoul are nearly 8,000 kilometers apart, a shared appreciation for the brand now connects Ukrainians and Koreans. The company also expressed pride in representing Ukraine internationally.

 

 

