Reuters: France could announce sending military trainers to Ukraine next week

France could announce sending military trainers to Ukraine next week during Zelenskyy’s visit, despite Russian threats, Reuters says.
byYuri Zoria
30/05/2024
2 minute read
French President Emmanuel Macron
French President Emmanuel Macron. Credit: Ukraine’s Presidential Office
France could soon send military trainers to Ukraine despite the concerns of some allies and criticism by Russia, and may announce its decision next week during a visit by the Ukrainian president, according to diplomatic sources cited by Reuters.

Earlier, the Kremlin’s spokesman claimed that the deployment of NATO countries’ troops in Ukraine would be a “huge danger,” and Russia would consider it “an extremely defiant provocation.”

to escalate tensions between NATO and Russia, if Western troops are deployed in Ukraine.

The diplomats said Paris hoped to forge and lead a coalition of countries offering such assistance to Kyiv’s war effort, even though some of its European Union partners fear it could make a direct conflict with Russia more likely.

According to Reuters’ sources, France would initially send a limited number of personnel to assess the modalities of a mission before dispatching several hundred trainers. Training would center around demining, keeping equipment operational, and technical expertise for warplanes to be provided by the West. Paris would also finance, arm, and train a Ukrainian motorized brigade.

“The arrangements are very advanced and we could expect something next week,” said one of the unnamed diplomats.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is due in France on 6 June, the 80th anniversary of D-day, when Allied soldiers landed in Normandy to drive out Nazi German forces during WWII. He will hold talks with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris the next day.

Macron’s conditions to deploy troops in Ukraine: Russia’s breakthrough and Ukraine’s request

Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said earlier that he had signed paperwork allowing French military instructors to visit Ukrainian training centers soon.

Earlier this month, Lithuania PM Ingrida Šimonytė said she had parliamentary permission to deploy training troops to Ukraine, but was awaiting Kyiv’s request, while the Estonian government was engaged in “serious” discussions about deploying troops to western Ukraine for non-combat duties.

