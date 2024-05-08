Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Lithuania ready to deploy training troops in Ukraine, no Kyiv request yet, PM says

Lithuania PM says she has parliamentary permission to deploy training troops to Ukraine, but is awaiting Kyiv’s request, while ignoring possible Russian threats.
byYuri Zoria
08/05/2024
2 minute read
Lithuania’s Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė. ELTA / Marius Morkevičius
Lithuania ready to deploy training troops in Ukraine, no Kyiv request yet, PM says

Lithuania is prepared to send its soldiers to Ukraine on a training mission, its prime minister Ingrida Šimonytė has told FT.

Lithuania, which gained independence from Moscow in 1990, seeks to strengthen military support for Ukraine amid the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war.

In late February, Macron discussed deploying NATO troops in Ukraine, emphasizing the lack of consensus for combat roles but advocating to keep all support options open. While many NATO leaders minimized the likelihood of direct combat engagement, the idea of deploying non-combat troops gained acceptance among some member countries like Poland and Lithuania.

Earlier, Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė endorsed Macron’s strategy of “strategic ambiguity” about the deployment option, suggesting it effectively counters Putin’s unpredictability.

Now, Šimonytė revealed to the Financial Times that she has obtained parliamentary permission to deploy Lithuanian troops to Ukraine for training purposes, though Kyiv has not made such a request yet. Acknowledging Russia would view this move as a provocation, she asserted that inaction out of fear of Russian response would impede any assistance to Ukraine:

“If we just thought about the Russian response, then we could not send anything. Every second week you hear that somebody will be nuked,” said Šimonytė.

The Lithuanian premier dismissed concerns over Russia’s potential use of nuclear weapons, citing the risks of radioactive fallout affecting Russian territory as well:

Most of the time, the winds blow from west to east,” she noted.

According to Šimonytė, Russia has intensified attacks on Ukrainian civilian infrastructure like power plants, schools, and hospitals, in an attempt to trigger a fresh wave of refugees to the EU fleeing the lack of basic utilities and services.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Related Posts