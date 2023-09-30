Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Deputy Minister of National Defense of Lithuania calls on NATO to continue supporting Ukraine to strengthen Alliance

byOlena Mukhina
30/09/2023
1 minute read
The image shows the 1st Defence Industries Forum in Kyiv on 30 Sept. Source: president.gov.ua
On 30 September, during the 1st Defence Industries Forum in Ukraine, Deputy Minister of National Defense of Lithuania Monika Tučkutė said, “Ukraine is the best example of how and where new technologies can be used, how they can develop, and how we can combat the enemy.”

According to Tučkutė, the transfer of modern defense technologies to Ukraine would strengthen the Alliance and Lithuania.

“It is important for us that we see very close cooperation between our Lithuanian and Ukrainian sectors. We observe some innovative solutions that have already been used and tested on the battlefield. In this way, not only does Ukraine become stronger, but we, as Lithuanians, as a nation, also become stronger. I absolutely agree that the entire Alliance and the community of democracies become stronger,” the deputy minister stated.

In addition, Tučkutė noted that Ukrainian armed forces demonstrated the “best interoperability” with all Western military equipment “which is a significant advantage” on the frontlines.

