Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Lithuanian PM: Peace talks without condictions that lead to Ukrainian victory would be trap for Europe

Gintautas Paluckas rebuffs growing pressure for quick compromises with Russia.
byOlena Mukhina
20/12/2024
2 minute read
Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal (L) during a meeting with his Lithuanian counterpart Gintautas Paluckas on 20 December 2024, in Kyiv. Credit: The Ukrainian government
Lithuanian PM: Peace talks without condictions that lead to Ukrainian victory would be trap for Europe

On 20 December, Lithuanian Prime Minister Gintautas Paluckas said that any potential negotiations between Ukraine and Russia should only take place under conditions of Ukraine’s victory, according to UkrInform.

Following Trump’s election victory, discussions have emerged about potential peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, as Trump has expressed a desire to end the war swiftly. However, it remains uncertain how he will persuade Moscow to engage in negotiations. Reports suggest that Trump might consider a peace deal that compromises Ukraine’s territorial integrity, raising concerns among allies regarding future US support for Ukraine.

“I reaffirmed our unwavering support for Ukraine. If Ukraine wishes or is forced to sit at the negotiation table, it must be solely under the condition of Ukraine’s victory,” said Paluckas.

His claims came during a visit to Kyiv, where the first-ever government-to-government consultation between Ukraine and Lithuania was held.

Paluckas emphasized that Lithuania believes in one clear outcome to the war—Ukraine’s victory. He stressed that his country is actively engaged in working towards achieving this result, the Lithuanian government reported.

“Pressuring Ukraine into a swift peace based on concessions to the aggressor would be not only immoral but also shortsighted. Such a peace would be a deceptive pause, a trap for both Ukraine and all of Europe—a temporary respite until Russia’s next act of aggression,” he stated.

The Lithuanian prime minister emphasized that the priority of Vilnuis remains ensuring that Ukraine’s position is strengthened.

“Ukraine has never given reason to doubt its ability to prevail, so countries supporting Ukraine should remain equally resolute. Our aim is to help Ukrainians win, laying the groundwork for a sustainable and just peace in Europe,” said Paluckas.

He also affirmed that Lithuania would continue to protect Ukraine’s interests within NATO and provide military, economic, political, and humanitarian support.

He added that without Ukraine’s membership in the EU and NATO, the vision of a united, free, and peaceful Europe would remain incomplete.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts