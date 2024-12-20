Lithuanian PM: Peace talks without condictions that lead to Ukrainian victory would be trap for Europe

On 20 December, Lithuanian Prime Minister Gintautas Paluckas said that any potential negotiations between Ukraine and Russia should only take place under conditions of Ukraine’s victory, according to UkrInform.

Following Trump’s election victory, discussions have emerged about potential peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, as Trump has expressed a desire to end the war swiftly. However, it remains uncertain how he will persuade Moscow to engage in negotiations. Reports suggest that Trump might consider a peace deal that compromises Ukraine’s territorial integrity, raising concerns among allies regarding future US support for Ukraine.

“I reaffirmed our unwavering support for Ukraine. If Ukraine wishes or is forced to sit at the negotiation table, it must be solely under the condition of Ukraine’s victory,” said Paluckas.

His claims came during a visit to Kyiv, where the first-ever government-to-government consultation between Ukraine and Lithuania was held.

Paluckas emphasized that Lithuania believes in one clear outcome to the war—Ukraine’s victory. He stressed that his country is actively engaged in working towards achieving this result, the Lithuanian government reported.

“Pressuring Ukraine into a swift peace based on concessions to the aggressor would be not only immoral but also shortsighted. Such a peace would be a deceptive pause, a trap for both Ukraine and all of Europe—a temporary respite until Russia’s next act of aggression,” he stated.

The Lithuanian prime minister emphasized that the priority of Vilnuis remains ensuring that Ukraine’s position is strengthened.

“Ukraine has never given reason to doubt its ability to prevail, so countries supporting Ukraine should remain equally resolute. Our aim is to help Ukrainians win, laying the groundwork for a sustainable and just peace in Europe,” said Paluckas.

He also affirmed that Lithuania would continue to protect Ukraine’s interests within NATO and provide military, economic, political, and humanitarian support.

He added that without Ukraine’s membership in the EU and NATO, the vision of a united, free, and peaceful Europe would remain incomplete.

Read also: