NATO states should stop drawing red lines and supply any weapons Ukraine needs – Lithuanian President

NATO states should stop drawing red lines and supply any weapons Ukraine needs – Lithuanian President

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda. Photo: J. Stacevičius/LRT 

Latest news Ukraine

NATO countries should stop drawing red lines and supply Ukraine with any weapons it needs, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda told LRT TV on 30 January evening.

“I have seen many red lines that have been drawn, and sometimes I even have the impression that these red lines are not drawn by us, the Western countries, the democracies, but that it is the terrorist state of Russia that is trying to draw them through fear and threats. And it is trying to impose them,” he said.

Nausėda noted that a number of “red lines” have already been crossed when it comes to Ukraine, even Ukraine’s EU candidate status “was once a taboo, a red line, too.”

“This Rubicon has been crossed, so I do hope that this red line – if it really exists, and I think it exists only in our heads – will also be crossed,” he said, referring to Kyiv’s plea for fighter jets and long-range missiles, which are “essential military aid” and the West should “act without delay,” according to Nausėda.

Read also:

 

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

Tags: ,

Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags