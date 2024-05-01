Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Russian ballistic missile strike on Odesa kills 3, injuries 3

According to Gov. Kiper, residential buildings & civilian infrastructure were hit by 3 Iskander-M ballistic missiles. This follows strikes on 4/29 that killed 5 & wounded 32, including children
byMaria Tril
01/05/2024
1 minute read
Odesa may 2024
The aftermath of the Russian ballistic attack on ODesa on 1 MAy 2024. Credit: Odesa Mayor Henadiy Trukhanov via Telegram.
Russian ballistic missile strike on Odesa kills 3, injuries 3

Russian military attacked Odesa with ballistic missiles in the early hours of 1 May, Odesa Governor Oleh Kiper said.

The attack killed three people and injured three more. According to the governor, the hit damaged civilian infrastructure and residential buildings.

A spokesman for Ukraine’s Air Force Ilya Yevlash said that Russian troops attacked Odesa with three Iskander-M ballistic missiles.

“As we can see, Russians have chosen Odesa as its key target, just as it has been attacking Kharkiv before and continues to do so. Now they have attacked densely populated areas of the city with three Iskander-M ballistic missiles, resulting in deaths and injuries,” said the Air Force spokesman.

Russian forces attack the port city of Odesa almost every day, hitting both civilian and critical infrastructure and port.

Odesa was under a deadly Russian attack on 29 April, which killed five people, and injured 32 people, including a 16-year-old and 5-year-old children, and one pregnant woman, according to Kiper.

Ukraine’s Prosecutor General reported later that in this attack, Russian forces used a ballistic missile Iskander with a cluster warhead, “a non-selective weapon that can cause significant civilian casualties.”

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Related Posts