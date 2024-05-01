Russian ballistic missile strike on Odesa kills 3, injuries 3

Russian military attacked Odesa with ballistic missiles in the early hours of 1 May, Odesa Governor Oleh Kiper said.

The attack killed three people and injured three more. According to the governor, the hit damaged civilian infrastructure and residential buildings.

A spokesman for Ukraine’s Air Force Ilya Yevlash said that Russian troops attacked Odesa with three Iskander-M ballistic missiles.

“As we can see, Russians have chosen Odesa as its key target, just as it has been attacking Kharkiv before and continues to do so. Now they have attacked densely populated areas of the city with three Iskander-M ballistic missiles, resulting in deaths and injuries,” said the Air Force spokesman.

Russian forces attack the port city of Odesa almost every day, hitting both civilian and critical infrastructure and port.

Odesa was under a deadly Russian attack on 29 April, which killed five people, and injured 32 people, including a 16-year-old and 5-year-old children, and one pregnant woman, according to Kiper.

Ukraine’s Prosecutor General reported later that in this attack, Russian forces used a ballistic missile Iskander with a cluster warhead, “a non-selective weapon that can cause significant civilian casualties.”

