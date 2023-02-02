Russian military killed eight and injured 16 civilians in Ukraine during Feb 1, incl children

On February 1, Russian military killed at least 8 people in Ukraine and wounded twice as many: 4 people died and 1 person was injured in Chernihiv Oblast, 2 people were wounded in Kharkiv Oblast, 1 person was wounded in Luhansk Oblast, 3 people died and 8 were wounded in Donetsk Oblast, in the Kherson Oblast – 1 person died and 4 people were injured, including a 5-old child.

Tags: casualties, Russian military, Russian war crimes